Richard Brooks has been named the economic developer for Banks County. He replaces Hannah Mullins who returned to South Georgia after serving as the county's economic developer.
Brooks served as the executive director of the Greater Barrie Chamber of Commerce in Canada from 2017 until taking the Banks County position. He has also served as the chief marketing director of Difenda, the director of strategy and business development at MCIS Language Services and managing director of Brooks Management Consulting.
Brooks has a bachelor's degree in environmental engineering from the University of Guelph and a master's degree in business administration from Schulich School of Business. He also has a Professional Engineering Designation from the Professional Engineers of Ontario.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.