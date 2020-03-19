Lee Bryan, "That Puppet Guy," will present a program at 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, April 2, at Banks County Primary School.
Another program is planned on Thursday, May 14, when Michael Vine, will give a presentation on Aesops Fables, at 6:30 p.m. at Banks County Primary School.
The programs are sponsored by the Banks County Primary School, Georgia Council for the Arts and Vibrant Communities Grant.
