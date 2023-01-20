BRYSON FAMILY

The Bryson family has opened a new barbecue restaurant in Maysville.

A new barbecue restaurant is opening in Maysville, though its food may be familiar to many in the area. Justin Bryson and his wife, Meredith, have been serving barbecue straight from the smoker on weekends in downtown Maysville for the better part of 2022, but finally have a storefront to call home.

Bryson's Barbecue is located at 9155 Gillsville Road in Maysville, in between Aimee's Closet (an upscale boutique) and Mini Shug (the daughter of Cream and Shuga of Jefferson).

