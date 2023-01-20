A new barbecue restaurant is opening in Maysville, though its food may be familiar to many in the area. Justin Bryson and his wife, Meredith, have been serving barbecue straight from the smoker on weekends in downtown Maysville for the better part of 2022, but finally have a storefront to call home.
Bryson's Barbecue is located at 9155 Gillsville Road in Maysville, in between Aimee's Closet (an upscale boutique) and Mini Shug (the daughter of Cream and Shuga of Jefferson).
Justin, an Air Force veteran, is also vice president of the Maysville Downtown Development Authority. Bryson prides himself on avoiding rubs and marinades to flavor the meat but instead paying close attention to the tiniest details, such as properly seasoned wood, fire temps, and high quality meats. They also have a variety of scratch made sides, including baked beans, sweet vidalia slaw, Brunswick stew, pecan cornbread, banana pudding and more, courtesy of Meredith Bryson.
"Our vision for Bryson's Barbecue is to continue to create delicious, scratch-made smoked meats and sides for our family, friends, neighbors and local communities," Meredith Bryson states. "We chose Maysville especially because we live here and are so excited to be a part of the growing business community. Supporting our community and local business is a priority for us."
A ribbon cutting to commemorate the new business is scheduled for Friday, February 10. Also, the Maysville Downtown Development Authority plans to host an official “Grand Opening” for Bryson’s Barbecue March 4 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. to celebrate the city’s newest business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.