A building was in Baldwin was destroyed in a fire on Nov. 27.
Banks County Fire/EMS responded to 971 Daily Road, Baldwin, on a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a detached barn/garage that was fully involved with fire. The facility was being utilized as storage and a work shop.
"We encountered exposure problems with another building and two campers that were being utilized as residence that were in very close proximity of the barn," fire chief Steve Nichols states. "One camper had minor damage due to scorching from the fire. Exposures were covered and the main building was extinguished. The camper had minor damage while the main building was a total loss."
No injuries were reported and the incident is listed as accidental.
