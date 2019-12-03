Burglars stole electronics from a historic church in Banks County on Sunday, December 1.
Banks County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to Hebron Presbyterian Church, located at 155 Hebron Road, Commerce, at 9:33 a.m. in reference to a burglary that had already occurred.
Damage to an entryway of the building were reported along with the discovery of electronics missing from the structure.
"Investigators are currently examining evidence and looking into leads," BCSO Captain Carissa McFadden reports. "Due to this being an active investigation, further information will be released at a later time."
