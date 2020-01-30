Burglars took wiring from a home under construction in Lula, according to an incident reported last week at the Banks County Sheriff’s Office.
A builder reported that someone cut the wiring out of a house under construction on Highway 326.
Other recent incidents reported to the sheriff’s office include the following:
•criminal trespass at a Railroad Avenue, Lula, location when a domestic dispute was reported. A man said his cousin kicked open his front door.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman went through the self-checkout line and used a bar card for items that was cheaper than the actual cost.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman went through the self-checkout line and did not scan all of the items that she had.
•mailbox missing from the post at an Ervin Chambers Road, Maysville, address.
•shoplifting at Walmart when someone left the store without paying for several items.
•domestic dispute at a Fort Lamar Road, Commerce, address when a woman said a man hit her and would not her leave the residence for three days.
•a woman at a Wrights Mill Road address said items totaling $23,000 was taken from her jewelry box. Nothing else was taken from the residence and there was no forced entry.
•a Homer man said he was backing out of a parking space at Walmart when he struck a pole.
•two tractors, a Jeep, a firearm and hay taken from a Gene Grane Road, Maysville, location.
•shoplifting when a woman used the incorrect bar code in the self-checkout line.
•vehicle missing from an Apple Pie Ridge Road, Alto, location.
•simple battery at a Lake Forest Drive, Commerce, address, during a domestic dispute between a married couple. The husband said his wife pulled his hair after the verbal altercation escalated.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman put clearance tags on other items and went through the self-checkout line.
•domestic dispute at a Waterplant Road, Commerce address between a married couple. The woman said her husband threw her out of her wheelchair and began to choke her. She said her juvenile daughter got between them to stop him.
•shoplifting when a woman tried to leave Walmart without paying for soap and cookies.
•shoplifting when a man put wireless headphones in his pants and tried to leave Walmart without paying for them.
•a Harmony Church Road, Baldwin, man said someone went through his vehicle. Tools were scattered around the vehicle. Several tools and a phone charger were also missing.
•a burglar broke into the back door of a building on Frontage Road, Commerce, and stole $50.
•battery during a domestic dispute between a couple at the Scottish Inn at Banks Crossing.
•shoplifting when a man picked up two 32-inch televisions in Walmart and left the store without paying for them.
•tools taken from the back of a truck parked at a Hampton Court, Commerce, address.
•stolen firearm found in a hotel room at Banks Crossing.
•theft at Yonah-Homer Road, Lula, when a four-wheeler was taken.
•domestic dispute between a couple at Commerce Inn at Banks Crossing.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a man used the self-checkout line and did not scan several packages of meat.
•a man staying at the Holiday Inn Express said someone broke into his truck
•trespassing and disorderly conduct at a Neal Road, Commerce, address.
•shoplifting at Walmart when someone put tags for less expensive items on clothing and went through the self-checkout line.
