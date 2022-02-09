A burglary was reported at a Homer residence, according to a recent report filed with the Banks County Sheriff's Office.
A man said he returned home after being out of town several days and found that three televisions, a laptop computer and a stereo were missing from his home.
Other recent reports filed with the sheriff's office include the following:
•harassing communications at a Moccasin Gap Road, Lula, address related to a custody dispute.
•man exposing himself in the parking lot of Pizza Hut at Banks Crossing and spotted with a knife at the door of the business.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman went through the self-checkout line and did not scan all of the items.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman changed the tags on items and went through the self-checkout line, using tags with lesser values for more expensive items.
•a man said a family member slashed his tires and stole his car keys.
•a Commerce man said his daughter has been using forged checks from his account, totaling $2,000.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman went through the self-checkout line and did not scan all of the items.
•the manager of Applebees said a customer threw a glass of wine at her.
•intoxicated woman asleep on the ground outside Walmart at Banks Crossing.
•Apple Watch stolen from a car in the Motel 6 parking lot at Banks Crossing.
•the manager of Bojangels reported theft of cash from the business over the past two months.
•a man said someone damaged the side mirror on his truck while it was parked at the TA Truck Stop at Banks Crossing.
•shoplifting when a man went through the self-checkout line at Walmart and did not scan all of his items.
•aggravated assault when a man said a man threatened him. He said the man also saw him at a Homer resident and stopped, sliding into a ditch and leaving him to fear that he was going to get hit by the vehicle.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman went through the self-checkout line and did not scan all of the items.
•battery during a domestic dispute between two brothers at a Scales Creek Road, Homer, location.
•a Lake Forest Drive, Commerce, man said his security camera shows that someone who has been criminally trespassed from his property has been in his yard and on his front porch.
•domestic dispute between a couple at an Alto location.
•mailbox damaged at a Carson Segars Road, Gillsville, address.
•shoplifting when a woman concealed several items and attempted to leave Walmart without paying for them.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman went through the self-checkout line and did not scan all of the items.
*suspicious man standing in the road yelling at passing motorists on Hwy. 51 North and Historic Homer Hwy.
•shoplifting at Walmart when a woman went through the self-checkout line and did not scan all of the items.
