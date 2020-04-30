An air compressor was stolen from a shop on Martin Drive in Homer, according to an incident report filed at the Banks County Sheriff’s Office.
A woman reported that a water irrigation pump was also stolen, as well as tools from the garage.
Other incidents reported last week to the sheriff’s office include the following:
•abandoned vehicle at a Highway 51 South, Lula, address.
•pedestrian under the influence at a Hebron Road, Commerce, location.
•a driver made an improper lane change on Groaning Rock Road, Commerce.
•domestic dispute between several people at a Duncan Road, Commerce, residence.
•a man said someone stole his wallet and medicine from an Eisenhower Drive, Commerce, location.
•custody dispute when a man said his wife did not come to the designated spot with their daughter, as per their agreement.
•two men were found loitering behind the Shoppes of Banks Crossing.
•mailbox damaged at a Herbert Segars Road, Gillsville, address.
•shoplifting at Walmart at Banks Crossing.
•vandalism at a Waterford Glen Drive, Lula, address when a roof was damaged.
•trailer stolen from the back of a truck in the parking lot at Walmart.
•shoplifting at Dollar General at Pottery Factory Drive.
•forgery when counterfeit money was passed at a Banks Crossing business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.