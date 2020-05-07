The burn ban in Banks County will begin on June 1 and continue through Sept. 1. The state burn ban usually begins May 1, however, Banks County is one of seven counties in the state given a one-month extension on the burn ban this year.
For seven counties that are normally included in the summer burn ban, restrictions will be activated on June 1, giving them extra time to clear vegetative debris from April storms. Those counties are: Banks, Catoosa, Chattooga, Floyd, Gordon, Upson and Walker.
The Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) puts the burn ban restrictions in place during the summer months, when increases in ground level ozone may create health risks.
"From May until September 1, open burning of yard and land-clearing debris is prohibited in some counties where particulate matter pollutants and chemicals from smoke are more likely to combine with emissions from vehicles and industrial activities," said Frank Sorrells, Chief of Protection for the Georgia Forestry Commission. "That's more likely to occur in cities, where there's more asphalt and concrete than open green space and trees to help cool and filter air. The risk of wildfire also may be high in summer, so our agencies are closely monitoring air quality and weather conditions for the safety of all Georgians," Sorrells said.
May through September is the time of year when people, particularly children, are more likely to be outdoors. Higher levels of ground-level ozone and particle pollution levels are known to contribute to lung problems and heart disease.
"During this time of increased focus on safety and respiratory issues in response to COVID-19, the GFC will be particularly mindful about the potential impact of smoke in every area of the state," said Georgia Forestry Commission Director Chuck Williams. "The GFC and EPD carefully monitor air quality indices and will continue to do so wherever prescribed fire is permitted."
For more information about the EPD summer burn ban go to https://epd.georgia.gov/ and click on “Open Burning Rules for Georgia” under Popular Topics, or call the EPD District Office serving your area. To learn about services of the Georgia Forestry Commission, visit GaTrees.org.
