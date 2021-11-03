The chillier weather and shorter days are perfect for wrapping your hands around a warm bowl of soup. Soups and chilis are great for this time of year because it’s easy to pack them full of vegetables and other nutritious ingredients that help us fight cold and flu season. They also freeze well, which means tonight’s leftovers can become next week’s quick dinner!
When choosing recipes, look for those loaded with vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains. Beans freeze beautifully and are high in fiber and protein. Brown and wild rice—both nutrient-dense whole grains—also do well in frozen recipes. Other ingredients don’t do as well in the freezer. If you make a recipe that calls for milk or cream, pasta, or last-minute additions like fresh herbs, tender greens, or lemon juice, don’t freeze these ingredients. Add them after thawing and reheating the soup.
After cooking, be sure the soup is cooled quickly to maintain the safety of the food. Package foods for the freezer in moisture-vapor resistant materials (e.g. glass or rigid plastic) to prevent freezer burn. Leave 1 inch of space at the top of the container for the soup to expand. Clearly label each package with the name of the soup, packaging date, any special instructions, and the amount. It’s best to package food in smaller serving sizes. You can always reheat multiple servings, but it’s dangerous to thaw and then refreeze a partial serving. Thaw frozen soups and chilis in the refrigerator for 24 hours before reheating.
One of my go-to recipes this time of year is turkey quinoa chili. Ground turkey is a source of lean protein—important for protecting our cardiovascular health—and the vegetables packed into this recipe fill you up while providing an array of vitamins and minerals.
To prepare: In a large pot, sauté 1 chopped onion and 2 minced cloves of garlic in olive oil until fragrant. Add in about 1 ¼ pounds of ground turkey and brown. Season with 2 tablespoons of chili powder, 1 tablespoon of cumin, and salt and pepper.
Add 28 ounces of canned crushed tomatoes, 20 ounces of canned diced tomatoes with green chilis, 1 can of black beans, and 1 can of sweet corn (don’t drain any of the cans). Add one to two cups of low sodium chicken broth. Stir to combine.
Add about two cups of cubed butternut squash or sweet potato (or any other hardy, orange vegetable). Add ¾ cup of quinoa (or your preferred whole grain). Stir everything, and simmer over low heat until vegetables are tender and grains are cooked.
Add 1 ½ cups of frozen edamame (usually easy to find in freezer section of grocery store) and cook for 10 minutes longer.
Serve with your favorite chili fixin’s, or freeze for later!
For more information on nutrition, food preparation, and healthy living, contact UGA Extension in Banks County: 706-677-6230 or susie.burton@uga.edu. You can also visit our website.
Information adapted from UGA Extension, University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service, and USDA MyPlate. Recipe adapted from Maegan Brown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.