I am delighted to celebrate the arrival of spring, my favorite season. The warmer weather and longer days are just what I need to shake off the winter doldrums, but spring weather also means spring rains and with them, the increased risk for mold growth inside the home. Over the coming months, it’s important to keep an eye out for moisture and mold growth and to proactively address it when it occurs.
Regularly inspect basements and crawlspaces, as well as bathrooms and kitchens for the presence of mold. Be sure to check behind furniture and in cabinets, as mold may be growing out of sight. If you do find mold, it is important to act quickly to a) address the source of moisture allowing the mold to grow; and b) clean it safely.
Generally, you do not need to test mold. It is better to spend your money and effort on cleaning it up. Minor, contained mold growth is relatively easy to clean yourself. If you have health concerns or mold has spread throughout your home, consider hiring a reputable firm that is trained in dealing with water damage and mold remediation. There are no licensing requirements in Georgia so shop carefully, obtain written quotes, and do not pay in advance for the work.
If you decide to clean up on your own, follow the EPA guidelines below for safe removal of mold.
Wear protective gear during cleanup. Reduce skin exposure by wearing gloves, long sleeves, long pants and sturdy shoes. To avoid breathing spores or fragments, wear a respirator rated N-95 or higher. To protect your eyes, wear goggles.
Isolate work areas and ventilate to outdoors. Cleaning disturbs mold colonies which can result in a large release of spores into the air. Seal off the areas being cleaned. Open windows and do not run the air conditioning system during cleanup.
Remove and discard moldy materials. You may want to throw out porous or contaminated materials. This includes carpeting, carpet padding, mattresses, and paper products. If the wall board or insulation have gotten wet from a flood situation, cut away the wet wallboard and remove the damp insulation. Dispose of them and replace with new materials. If textile products are affected, you may be able to wash them. To reduce the release of mold spores, cover moldy material with plastic sheeting before removing them from your home.
Clean all surfaces with a damp sponge or cloth and a mild detergent. You do not need to use bleach or a disinfectant.
Flush the air. After cleaning and disinfecting, air the space out, using fans in windows.
Dry the area as quickly as possible. Once the area has been cleaned and you have done an air flush, you can close the windows and use air conditioning, fans and a dehumidifier to speed the drying process.
Remain on mold alert and remember that you must address the source of moisture allowing the mold to grow.
For more information on healthy housing and living contact UGA Extension in Banks County: 706-677-6230 or susie.burton@uga.edu. You can also visit our website.
Information adapted from UGA Extension.
