October is here, and pumpkins are popping up on porches all around as we prepare for fall fun. Pumpkins and winter squash are more than just festive decorations: they are also nutritious and tasty!
Butternut, acorn, spaghetti, and of course pumpkins are all popular varieties of winter squash. When shopping, look for squash with clean, unblemished peels. Save large pumpkins for your jack-o-lantern carving: for eating, we want small and round pumpkins (commonly called “pie pumpkins”). The hard peel of winter squash means they store very well. Winter squash will last for 2 to 3 months in cool, dry, well-ventilated storage.
Winter squash contain complex carbohydrates and high amounts of dietary fiber. Our bodies use carbohydrates as energy, and dietary fiber helps us feel fuller, longer. They are also high in alpha- and beta-carotenes, which our bodies convert to Vitamin A, and they are high in Vitamin C. Relatively low in calories, winter squash are an excellent, nutrient-dense addition to any meal.
Because their shells are tough for long-term storage, winter squash can be difficult to peel. For that reason, I prefer to bake winter squash. Wash the squash and split in half with large chef’s knife. Scrape out the seeds (don’t throw them out!) and pierce the flesh a few times with a fork. Brush on 1-2 teaspoons of olive oil and season with salt, pepper, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Place cut side up on a baking sheet and bake at 375 until fork tender, usually about 40-45 minutes. Allow to cool for 5-10 minutes, then scoop out flesh and mash in a bowl with a tablespoon or two of butter. Refrigerate any leftovers in an airtight container within 2 hours of preparation.
The seeds you saved will make a great, protein-rich snack. Separate them from the squash pulp and rinse in cool water. Pat dry with a paper towel (or spread out and allow to air dry). Toss lightly with olive oil, salt, pepper, and any other spices you like (I suggest garlic powder). Spread in a single layer on a cookie sheet, and roast at 350 until golden brown, 10-20 minutes. Stir frequently during roasting. Allow to cool completely and store in an airtight container.
Cubed winter squash make a great addition to soups or chilis. You can substitute winter squash in any soup or chili that calls for carrots or sweet potatoes. Don’t have time to prepare squash on your own? Canned pumpkin puree is a great addition to oatmeal in the morning and can help you get in your USDA-recommended 2 to 4 cups of vegetables. Make sure to get plain pumpkin, not pumpkin pie filling. Add as much as you like to morning oatmeal to get extra fiber and vitamins to start your day.
For more information on nutrition, food preparation, and healthy living, contact UGA Extension in Banks County: 706-677-6230 or susie.burton@uga.edu. You can also visit our website.
Nutrition information and recipes adapted from Michigan State University Extension, Iowa State University Extension, the University of Maine Cooperative Extension, and USDA’s MyPlate.
