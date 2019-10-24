Bush River Baptist Church will have its mission anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 11:30 a.m.
The speaker will be evangelist Laquita Cooper of Jefferson.
The church pastor is the Rev. Julius Mack.
The church is located at 1265 Grove Level Road, Maysville.
The church phone number is 706-652-3710.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.