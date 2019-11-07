Bush River Baptist Church will be having its pastor's 27th anniversary celebration on Sunday, Nov. 10, with two special services.
The speaker for the 11:30 a.m service will be the Rev. Terrell Shields of Rome. The speaker at the 3 p.m. service will be the Rev. Robert Wilson and St. Paul Baptist Church of Jefferson.
Dinner will be served from 1:45 to 2:45 p.m.
The Rev. Julius Mack is the pastor.
