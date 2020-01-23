Bush River Baptist Church will have a “What’s On Your Mind” boys’ and mens’ program from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, January 25.
The program for boys and young men, ages eight and up, will be held every fourth Saturday at the church.
“We hope we all can come together and have a discussion of what’s on your mind,” said the Rev. Julius Mack. “Everything we discuss at the meeting stays in the meeting.”
With a parent’s permission a child can be picked up, just call the Rev. Mack at 706-286-4693 or the Rev. Frank Roebuck at 706-340-8260.
“We pray that all pastors, ministers and deacons will get involved,” said the Rev. Mack.
The church is located at1265 Grovel Level Road, Maysville.
Call the Rev. Mack if you have any questions or concerns.
