A business prospect is looking at an industrial park in Baldwin.
A report was given at the November city council meeting that the industrial prospect, which is a supplier to Fieldale Farms, is looking to locate in Airport Business Park. The site is already zoned for the development and no action will be needed by the city council.
It will be a $6 million development that will bring in 25 to 50 jobs.
In other business at the meeting:
•Marty Kessler was named “Public Works Employee of the Year.” This award is voted on by the peers in the department.
•the first reading of the alcohol ordinance was approved.
•the Chandler Heights Subdivision paving project was approved.
•the water treatment plant improvements, at a cost of
$75,000, was approved.
•it was announced that the Shop with a Cop program will provide Christmas shopping for 20 kids, who will be able to purchase $150 worth of clothes and $150 worth of toys.
•it was announced that applications are being taken for two positions, GCIC coordinator and administrative administrator.
•it was announced that city hall will be closed Nov. 25-26 for Thanksgiving.
