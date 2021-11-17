Banks County Cub Scout Pack 106 has been busy lately, having a float in the Homer Holiday Festival, presenting the colors for the final time at Atlanta Dragway's Night of Fire in October and attending the Fall Family Camp at Camp Rainey Mountain in Clayton.
