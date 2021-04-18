Camp Invention, a nationally recognized, nonprofit summer enrichment program, is offering Flowery Branch area children an all-new, at-home format of the program the week of June 14 - June 18.
A hybrid program featuring both offline activities and optional online sessions, the at-home Camp Invention format enables hands-on exploration by delivering an Innovator's Toolkit, fill of materials directly to each participant. With four themed activities, step-by-step guides and an Innovator Workshop, the program brings imagination, creative problem solving and fun to children's living rooms.
During the at-home format, local certified instructors take the campers through the day's activities, with the children choosing to attend the four daily online collaborative sessions or move at their own pace.
All local Camp Invention programs are facilitated and taught by certified educators who reside and teach in the community. Camp Invention serves 130,000 students every year and partners with more than 1,800 schools and districts across the nation. For additional information or to register, visit invent.org/camp.
