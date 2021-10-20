Candidates in the town election in Homer faced off in a political forum last week hosted by the Banks County Chamber of Commerce CVB.
Clerk of courts Tim Harper served as the moderator at the two-hour political forum held at the County Annex.
MAYOR’S RACE
In the mayor’s race, incumbent Doug Cheek will face challenger Julie King.
OPENING STATEMENT
A summary of the opening statements includes the following:
Cheek: “Homer is home for me. I have been here all of my life. I graduated here. I have a vested interest in Homer and I want to see it thrive for generations to come. We have a park that we are going to develop. We have the opportunity for that to go from our park to the airport in Homer to the county land. We have can have large walking path. We are working on our infrastructure. We have some money for that. We have some grants that we are working on. You should see that getting better. By working on this infrastructure, we should be able to bring some businesses in downtown. We would like to see some small shops. That is our plan.”
King: I am a Christian, I am a wife, I am a mother, I am a grandmother, I am a Republican. I am running for mayor of Homer because I truly believe we can keep Homer home while at the same time make improvements to our town.”
QUESTION: Why are you running for office? A summary of the candidate answers includes the following:
King: “Our downtown water needs to be fixed. We have issues down there with that. We need high speed internet so that we can connect quickly. Some of our citizens need sewer. Some of them don’t. For those that do, I will fight to get that done. I want to work with our Downtown Development Authority to make sure our downtown businesses have everything they need to be successful. I’ve already spoken to several people who want to get back on the Downtown Development Authority and I’m very excited about that. That is what we need to make Homer home. Lastly, I want to say Homer is built on strong families. We should develop a place downtown for families to gather for concerts and festivals. I think we can all do this while protecting the history and heritage of Homer as it is today. Homer is a great city. It pays all of its tax dollars to Banks County. Because of this, I will fight for funding at the county, state and federal level to fund our shared priorities.”
Cheek: “I’ve always wanted to give back to the community and it’s important to me to give back. It started for me back in the days when Banks County had a Jaycees Club. What always stood out to me was the last line in the Jaycees creed, ‘service to humanity is the best work of life.’ Every since then, I have tried to give back. From there, to the historical society, where I’ve been president for 12 or so years. I’m an active member in the Rotary Club, where I’m a charter member and past president, where the motto is ‘service above self.’ This is my town and the people I know. I want to make it great. Working together, we can make it a great place to live and that is important to me.”
Question: In your own words, what are the most important duties of the position you are seeking and why? A summary of the candidate answers includes the following:
Cheek: “As mayor, to lead the city in the direction that is good for all citizens, maintain a balanced budget. We have no taxes here. Most other cities have taxes. Keeping the ordinances and policies in step with the growth and change in the community. There are a lot of things going on in the city compared to 10, 20 or 30 years ago. We have a lot going on and I am happy to be a part of that.”
King: “As mayor of Homer, you should lead the charge to making improvements in our town while preserving the history and heritage. As the mayor, I will fight for state and federal funding so that we don’t have any taxes here so that we can have improvements, especially in the water and sewer and road categories. Lastly, as mayor, I will be fair to everyone, not play favorites and will always have an open door policy to everyone. As mayor, I commit to serve you well.”
Question: What is your experience with budgets and supervision? A summary of the candidate answers includes the following:
Cheek: “My experience with the city, we have a balanced budget, managed people. I’ve done that for. Years and years. What I’ve done before that, I’m self-employed. We developed a network page system in the past. I’ve been in satellite television sales and installation for 30 years. At our peak, we were in top 100 sales teams in the nation. I am one of the last Radio Shack dealers in the nation. At one point, I had four stores. It sure was a lot of fun. I am qualified to manage.”
King: “I’ve managed the financial side of a successful multi-million dollar food distribution company and I’m currently a loan mortage officer where I work with families and their budgets to achieve the dream of home ownership. I pride myself on being a conservative on my poitical views and in my business dealings and with my wallet. So, if I can do it with my wallet, I will do it with yours too.”
Question: If elected, what will your immediate priorities in office be? A summary of the candidate answers includes the following:
Cheek: “Priorities are infrastructure, water and grants and deciding where to put it, the water tank. We have outdated water lines and we have money to fix those.”
King: “I have five top priorities. Number one, fight for funding to fix our downtown water. Number two, fight to provide sewer for those who need it. Number three, improve our roads and bridges that need it. Number four, obtain high speed internet. Number five, I want to work with the Downtown Development Authority to ensure out downtown businesses have everything they need to promote themselves and be successful. I want to start on all of these at the same time with a goal of finishing one through four in the first two years. As number five is an on-going issue that we will be working on throughout the entire time.”
HOMER CITY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 2, POST 1
In the District 2 Post 1 race, incumbent David Dunson and Martha Cotton are on the ballot. Dunson was not present but his daughter, Cassie Suggs, read an opening statement from him. She did not participate in the question and answer portion of the forum.
OPENING STATEMENT
A summary of the opening statements includes the following:
Dunson: Suggs, daughter representing David Dunson, who she said had a major neck surgery on June 30, 2021, and a then a second surgery, that led him to being in the hospital and rehab for 63 days. The statement she read on her father’s behalf included, “I grew up in Banks County and have lived in Homer for 35 years. I have spent a large part of my life in public service, having worked in law enforcement for 16 years and also worked part-time as an EMT/paramedic. I’ve served on the city council for seven years. During this time, I’m proud of our accomplishments we have made, without levying a city tax as we strive to provide the best service.”
Cotton: “I am a Conservative Christian Republican. I am a life-long resident of Banks County and have lived in the city for 45 of those years. I am a graduate of Banks County High School. In the time I have lived here, I have seen a lot of change. There is a lot more to get done.”
QUESTION: Why are you running for office? A summary of the candidate answers includes the following:
Cotton: “I have always loved talking politics with people. As you get older, you realize if the opportunity arises you need to toss your hat in the ring and get involved and do what you can to help.”
Question: In your own words, what are the most important duties of the position you are seeking and why? A summary of the candidate answers includes the following:
Cotton: “The duties, I believe, first are to be present, second, to be accessible and third, to be accountable to the people you represent.”
Question: What is your experience with budgets and supervision? A summary of the candidate answers includes the following:
Cotton: “In the past, my husband and I have had rental property and my job was to keep the books, collect the rent and make sure the repairs were made in a timely manner and under budget. I also drove a bus in Banks County for 34 years. During that time, you have to develop many relationships with different people, administrators and parents. That was very important. I believe my business and building relationships experience is transferrable to being an effective council member.”
Question: If elected, what will your immediate priorities in office be? A summary of the candidate answers includes the following:
Cotton: “If elected, my first priority would be to determine where we are with each city project and what we need to do to finish them. I have never been a council member so I would have to learn.”
HOMER COUNCIL, DISTRICT 3
In the District 3 race, incumbent James Dumas and John Edwin Yearwood will be on the ballot.
OPENING STATEMENT
A summary of the opening statements includes the following:
Dumas: “I have lived in Banks County since 1981. I moved here to pastor a Baptist church and fell in love with the people and never wanted to leave. We raised our two sons here. I’ve fallen in love with this community. I’ve lived in the Town of Homer since 2002. I represent Banks County on the Lanier Tech board of directors. I am a mentor at Banks County Middle School. I am a member of the historical society. I am connected. I have collaborated with the county commissioners. My platform is simple. I want to serve this community where I raised my children, where I have chosen to live. I simply want to serve all the people of Homer — up on the hill all the way down to the rental houses.”
Yearwood: “My platform is to work on grants, the improvements and beautification of the city of Homer, the roads, downtown park, fire departments fire department pension and one other thing I want to do is I want to donate my salary back to the city of homer and other non-profit charities.”
QUESTION: Why are you running for office? A summary of the candidate answers includes the following:
Dumas: “I have a love for this community and I have demonstrated that over the years by volunteering in many places, including serving seven years as a Banks County football chaplain.I have promoted the welfare of Homer and Banks County while serving as chairman on the Banks County Board of Commissioners in the late 1990s. There was in attempt in the late 1990s to annex what we know call Banks Crossing. I used my position as chairman of the Banks County Board of Commissioners to work through committees of the Association of County Commissioners to enact legislation that banned cross county line annexation for financial reasons without the consent of the county. I believe the Town of Homer now faces some similar challenges. I will be up for the council to cast a vision for what Homer should look like in the future.”
Yearwood: “My reason for running for office is simple, to offer a fresh view and approach for doing business. To work with all council members to reach desired solutions for day-to-day business and planning for future projects, give more hands-on representation to the District 3 area.”
Question: In your own words, what are the most important duties of the position you are seeking and why? A summary of the candidate answers includes the following:
Dumas: “There is budget development. The management of town funds is a great issue. Cities and towns are required by the state constitution to have balanced budgets every year without deleting services we provide. The services provided by Homer include water, garbage collection, fire protection and street maintenance. I want to continue to offer the citizens zero taxes. So, that is one of my primary goals. Human resources is another priority of the council. The day has passed when low hourly wages are acceptable. Operating a water system requires a person to have a state license. Another important thing is providing information requested by the citizens in an online format. We are currently working on doing that through our website. We are currently working on codification of all of our ordinances and we must continue to do that as we move forward to be a successful city.”
Yearwood: “It would be my priority to represent this area outlined on the city map. The most important duty in this work would be for the entire council to get the best results for the people of the city of Homer and, hopefully, come up with resolutions as the council members are mentioning. If I’m elected, then I will deal with those issues to carry it forward and get the best results from that.”
Question: What is your experience with budgets and supervision? A summary of the candidate answers includes the following:
Dumas: “I was trained as a civil engineer. After college, I worked in designing subdivisions, water and waste water systems and construction management. I was project manager on the Marta East Lake station. Other projects I worked on were the Atlanta Country Club, Indian Hills Golf Club, Cobb County Wastewater Treatment. I have an idea about wastewater treatment and management. We have a good water system in Homer. We are getting ready to extend some lines, to replace some old lines. I served as the pastor of the same church for over 30 years and serving as manager of the pastorial care staff Northeast Georgia Hospital and serving as Banks County commission chariman gave me the opportunity to manage and create budgets and holding department heads accountable for their expenditures. Banks County developed during that time a fund balance that helped us through some difficult times. I have also been awarded a certificate from the Carl Vinson Institute at the University of Georgia for leadership and through the Georgia Municpal Association and Association of County Commissioners.”
Yearwood: “I have been a private business owner for many years. I am also retired from the commissioner of insurance office with 34 years of experience in all aspects of inspection, investigation, hazardous materials and federal programs. Managed employees, budgets and travel expenses to accomplish these duties. Also a retired Peace officer with the fire marshals office and a veteran of the United States Air Force.”
Question: If elected, what will your immediate priorities in office be? A summary of the candidate answers includes the following:
Yearwood: “If elected, my first priorities would be to review all current items and issues facing the city and to develop a plan of action for a resolution, look at new business and help to develop long and short-term plans for the city’s future.”
Dumas: “My first priority is to work on behalf of all of the citizens of Homer from the upper end to the lower end, including the businesses. I also want to make a priority of listening to your comments and concerns. I will work with our public works department and engineer to replace those old water lines. I will continue to advocate for the feasibility study to help us determine if we can and how to can develop a wastewater treatment sewer system for our city. I will work with the Downtown Development Authority to create opportunities for businesses in the historic district and in the business district.”
(EDITOR'S NOTE: The Lula and Gillsville candidates who were at the political forum will be featured in next week's issue).
