The Banks County Republican Party met last week with candidates or representatives of candidates in the upcoming election speaking.
Those represented were: Andrew Clyde, Matt Gurtler, Ivy Hall (for husband Stacy Hall), Bo Hatchett,William Reems, Charles Turk, Copelan Collins (for father Doug Collins) and Chris Erwin.
“Banks County has a strong, conservative voting history,” Banks County Republican Party chairman Jerry Boling stated. “It was nice to hear from these candidates firsthand about their issues and what they can do for Banks County. Be sure to go vote August 11.”
