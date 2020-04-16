A man left his car running while he went into the Racetrac convenience store at Banks Crossing and it was gone when he came back outside.
The victim flagged down a deputy with the Banks County Sheriff’s Office and told him that his white Lincoln Navigator was stolen while he was in the store.
The deputy reviewed video from the store which showed that two black males got into the vehicle and left traveling south on Hwy. 15. The passenger was wearing red shoes, jeans, a dark hoodie and a baseball hat. The driver was wearing white shoes and dark clothing.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the Banks County Sheriff’s Office include the following:
•theft at Country Inn & Suites when a woman said someone stole her cell phone. She said it was taken three weeks ago while she was working. She said that since then someone from the number keeps calling her family members.
•criminal trespass at Commerce Inn at Banks Crossing when a woman said someone slashed two of her tires.
•battery during a domestic dispute at a Highway 51 South, Homer, address.
•burglary at a Duncan Road, Commerce, address when two clocks, $50 in a piggy bank, dolls and clothing were taken from the residence. The home-owner said the burglary may have gained entry through a window on the side of the home.
•battery taken from a vehicle in a yard at a Sandy Drive, Alto, residence.
•stalking and vandalism at a Highway 105, Baldwin, address when a woman said her ex-boyfriend came onto her property and damaged a cement fence. She said he also violated a temporary protective order she has in place against him.
•forgery when a man said his signature was forged on a title transfer document.
•fraud when a Commerce man said someone changed his address at the unemployment office.
•a man said he picked a woman up in Commerce and went to a Banks Crossing motel with her. He said he fell asleep and when he woke up later she was gone and so was his wallet and keys.
•shoplifting at Walmart when two people went through the self-checkout lane and didn’t scan all of the items.
•abandoned vehicle at a Highway 51 South, Lula, address.
•domestic dispute between a couple at a West County Line Road, Alto, location.
•vandalism at a Highway 105, Baldwin, resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.