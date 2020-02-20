The Career Coach will visit the Banks County Public Library in Homer on Thursday, February 20, from 12:30 – 4 p.m.
“We will help local residents search and apply for jobs, write resumes and cover letters, discern their career interests and learn about WIOA-funded training opportunities. This is a public event, and there is no charge for our services,” leaders state.
The library is located at 226 Highway 51 S., Homer.
