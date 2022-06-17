Carl Cleveland, Banks County, has been named to the Peach Belt Conference 2021-2022 Men's Basketball Team of Academic Distinction.
He is a student at Young Harris College and is majoring in elementary education.
The team honors academic achievements of student athletes.
