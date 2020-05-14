Banks County Rotarian and Past Club President Becky Carlan has been named to serve on the board of directors for Rotary District 6910 for a term of two years beginning July 1.
The purpose of the board is to oversee the business and the finances of district operations, which covers most of north Georgia from Ringold in the northwest to Martinez-Evans in the southeast and includes 71 clubs and over 3,200 members. The board is comprised of 13 members, five of which are assigned by title or position while the remaining eight were nominated and then voted on. Only past presidents are considered.
“I am so honored to be asked to serve in this capacity,” said Carlan, who is the tax commissioner and a constitutional officer for Banks County. “Rotary is such a vibrant organization and our district is very dynamic with some incredible clubs doing great things in their communities. I am really excited and looking forward to it."
The current Rotary District Governor-Nominee, Mike Berg, said that he “proposed Becky for this position based on her past participation and for her help with the District Conference.” Berg, a 16-year member of the Rotary Club of Dawson County, is in line to become District Governor for the 2021-2022 Rotary year.
In addition to having served as president for the Banks County Rotary (2018-2019), Carlan is a Paul Harris Fellow and a Sustaining Member of the Rotary International Foundation. She has been a very active Rotarian since 2014. A graduate of the University of Georgia, Carlan earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Consumer Economics in 1998.
The Banks County Rotary Club was originally chartered in November 2009 and currently includes 28 total members. The primary club project and initiative is the Food-2-Kids Program in the Banks County Schools. For more information about the club visit the Banks County Rotary Club page on Facebook: fb.me/BanksRotary.
Banks County Rotary is part of a global network of volunteers dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.2 million members of more than 35,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and regions, all working toward fulfilling their motto “Service Above Self.” Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping families in need in their own communities to eradicating polio across the world. For more information, visit Rotary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.