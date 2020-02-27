Banks County Tax Commissioner Becky Carlan has announced that she will seek re-election in this year’s election.
Carlan has served as tax commissioner since January 2013 and has lived in Banks County for over 15 years.
Becky is married to Tim Carlan and they have two children, Ben, a junior and Brooke, a freshman, both attending Banks County High School.
“It is an honor to serve as tax commissioner of Banks County," she said. "I am proud of the work I have accomplished and I feel like I succeed everyday working at a job I love. I look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Banks County and would greatly appreciate your continued support."
