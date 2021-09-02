Melissa Ann Stamps, 45, Carnesville, was killed in a two-vehicle wreck Wednesday, Sept. 1, in Banks County.
Stamps, 45, was reportedly driving south on Wells Road when she ran off the road and struck a guard rail. She traveled back onto the road and struck another vehicle, driven by Kimberly Nash, Commerce.
Nash and a male teenager were transported to a Gainesville hospital. Another male teenager reportedly received minor injuries.
