Carol Williams was named Citizen of the Year at the annual Banks County Chamber of Commerce/CVB dinner held Saturday, Jan. 30, at Grant Hill Farms. Williams is director of the Family Connections program in Banks County.
Williams, a lifelong resident of Banks County, works collaboratively with the school system, local government, local businesses, Treehouse, Peace Place, DFACS and other non-profit organizations to provide for the citizens. She also serves on the Ninth District Board.
Her brother, Banks County coroner Mark Savage, states, "I have seen her display a servants heart by helping so many people when they need it most. Whether it be providing food for families that need it, preparing food for someone that was sick or had surgery, taking care of someones child due to a unexpected emergency or supporting a family that has had a death in the family."
She is described as being someone "always ready to help someone" and who cares about the kids of Banks County and always makes sure those in need have a great Christmas.
BUSINESS OF THE YEAR
The Business of the Year award was also presented and it went to Piedmont Athens Regional and was accepted by Tricia Massey. Among the services Piedmont Regional has provided to the county are sponsoring the monthly Chamber breakfast meetings, providing COVID-19 videos to community, civic, school, community and business groups, volunteering at the local food bank, supporting the local school system, donating a AED machine to the senior citizen's center and training staff to use it, supporting National EMS Week and participating in the Banks County Rotary Club.
Chairman Judy McClure spoke on the accomplishments of the Chamber during the past year and passed the gavel to the new chairman, Carol Ayers.
The board of directors were also recognized. They are: Jeremy Spratlin, Mark Valentine, Kim Ledford, Charles Turk, Becky Carlan, Huston Gillis, Lynne Warren, Michael Houseworth, Jeff Lewallen and Howard Ledford.
Entertainment was provided by Clay Page, country artist who was a Top 40 finalist on American Idol.
Tim Harper was the Master of Ceremonies.
