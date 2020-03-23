The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 772 cases of coronavirus at noon on Monday, March 23, compared to 600 cases on Sunday at noon.
"Today’s significant increase in cases is in part reflective of improvement in electronic reporting efficiency from commercial laboratories," state officials report.
The department of health updates the number of cases reported at noon and 7 p.m. each day.
There have been 25 deaths in the state related to the virus.
Confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in Madison County (one), Hall County (10), Clarke County (10), Gwinnett (34), Barrow (one) and Oconee (three).
