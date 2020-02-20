The Cedar Grove Baptist Church will be celebrating its Family and Friends Day on Sunday, March 8, at 2:30 p.m.
The guest speaker is pastor Julius Mack and the guest church is Bush River Baptist Church of Maysville.
Lunch will be served from 1 until 2 p.m.
The church pastor is Jeff Chandler.
The church is located at 2236 Cedar Grove Church Road, Jefferson.
For more information, call 706-424-5247.
