Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Areas of patchy fog. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.