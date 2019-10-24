Census leaders hope to count every citizen in Banks County during the 2020 count.
Census representative Lileth Campbell gave the Banks County Board of Commissioners an update at a recent meeting and said that the goal for 2020 is for 100 percent of all citizens to be counted.
“The goal is for 100 percent of citizens to be counted in 2020,” she said. “This year, for the first time, you can complete the questionnaire online,” she said. "We will post the information to do this on our website. All of the data collected will be confidential.”
In 2010, when the data was last collected, Campbell said that Banks County had a 78 percent response rate.
The deadline for the data to be collected in 2020 is April 1.
The Census Bureau is also hiring local people to help collect data.
She added that the questionnaire is shorter this time with only 10 questions.
For more information on the Census, go to www.2020census.gov.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at the recent meeting, the BOC:
•approved a request from Jerry Boling to rezone property located at the intersection of Damascus Road and Highway 198 from Agricultural Rural Residential to General Commercial to allow the combination of two adjoining parcels of property.
•approved a request from Karen Sexton to rezone property at 5518 Yonah-Homer Road, Alto, from Industrial to Agricultural Rural Residential to allow for the combination of two adjoining parcels of property.
•approved a proclamation declaring October Pulmonary Hypertension Awareness Month.
•approved a proclamation declaring Oct. 24 as World Polio Day at the request of the Banks County Rotary Club.
•approved a request from recreation director Brooke Whitmire to purchase CivicRec software for the recreation department.
•approved a water line project on English Road.
•approved the annual Georgia Indigent Defense Services Agreement for Banks County.
•named Paul Ruark as the county’s representative on the broadband ordinance.
•appointed Freddie Dalton to replace Martha Ramsey on the planning commission.
