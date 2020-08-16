Michelle Elizabeth Cerra of Homer has been named to the President's List at the University of North Georgia (UNG) for achieving a 4.0 grade point average during summer 2020.
Students enrolled in 12 or more credit hours in bachelor's degree programs who achieved a 4.0 grade point average were named to the President's Honor Roll. Students enrolled in associate degree programs who met the same level of achievement were named to the President's List.
