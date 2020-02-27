Captain Chad Keener has been promoted to assistant fire chief in the City of Baldwin. Fire chief Joe Roy made the announcement at the Feb. 24 meeting of the city council.
Keener, who began his firefighter career on a part-time basis at the age of 18, has been with the Baldwin Fire Department full-time since 2013.
Keener has been instrumental in bringing fire safety to the students at Baldwin Elementary School as well as starting the city’s annual Safety Day event.
The fifth annual Safety Day is set for Saturday, May 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the fire and police complex on Willingham Avenue.
NOISE ORDINANCE APPROVED
The city council, on Monday, approved the city’s noise ordinance.
The approved noise ordinance is a “stand-alone” ordinance and will not be a part of the police powers ordinance any longer.
The new ordinance provides sections on: definitions, scope, excessive noise, specific prohibitions, special permits, penalties, effective date, severability and repeal of conflicting ordinances to the extent of the conflict.
SPECIAL USE PERMIT
The first reading of a special use permit to allow Erik Keith to place a new double-wide manufactured home on his 4-acre lot on Baldwin Falls Road in Banks County was unanimously approved.
During the discussion on the special use permit, council member Jeff Parrish said the city has a serious problem with “dilapidated homes.”
“And a lot of them are mobile homes,” Parrish said.
Parrish told the council that he rode around the city over the weekend and saw a number of homes in dilapidated conditions.
“We’ve got to tighten up our R-1 zoning,” Parrish said.
He asked that this issue be placed on the council’s agenda for its retreat planned for Friday, March 13, beginning at 9 a.m. at Mount Airy City Hall.
Alice Venter, who abstained from the vote to approve the special permit, said she is a real estate agent and she has seen the struggle people have in finding affordable housing.
“Jeff, I agree with what you are saying, but people are between a rock and a hard place when it comes to finding affordable housing,” Venter said.
UPCOMING EVENT
The city’s annual Clean-Up Day is set for Saturday, April 25.
