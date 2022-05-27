The Banks County Chamber of Commerce CVB golf tournament will be held on Friday, Sept. 16, at Double Oaks Golf Course, located at 3100 Ila Road, Commerce. The shotgun start will be at 8:30 a.m.
Register at BanksCountyGa.biz/events or call 706-335-4866.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.