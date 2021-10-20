The Banks County Chamber of Commerce CVB recently held its annual golf tournament.
The winning teams were:
•Milner, 1st place Gross.
•Conditioned Air Systems, 2nd place gross.
•Legacy Landscape, 1st place net.
•Griffin Brothers, 2nd place net.
•Carter Cagle, longest drive.
•David Alexander, closest to the pin.
