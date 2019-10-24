A Banks County family was one of 17 honored at the 26th annual Georgia Centennial Farm Awards Ceremony in Perry.
The Chambers Family Farm received a 2019 Centennial Family Farm Award.
Farm owners and their historic properties were recognized in the event hosted by the Georgia Historic Preservation Division, Georgia Farm Bureau Federation, Georgia Department of Agriculture, Georgia EMC, Georgia Forestry Commission, and Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, on the inaugural day of the 2019 Georgia National Fair.
"Farms hold a central role in the heritage of our state, having formed the economic, cultural, and family foundation for generations of Georgians," organizers state. "All farms earning recognition have continuously operated for 100 years or more."
More than 565 farms have been recognized through the Georgia Centennial Farm Program since its inception in 1993.
Recognition is given to farm owners through one of three distinguished awards: the Centennial Heritage Farm Award honors farms owned by members of the same family for 100 years or more and listed in the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP). The Centennial Farm Award does not require continual family ownership, but farms must be at least 100 years old and listed in the NRHP. The Centennial Family Farm Award recognizes farms owned by members of the same family for 100 years or more that are not listed in the NRHP.
Below are the 2019 Centennial Farm award recipients.
2019 Centennial Farm Awards
•Lamb Family Farm, Candler County
2019 Centennial Family Farm Awards
•Chambers Family Farm, Banks County
•Benjamin David and Annie Brannen Nessmith Family Farm, Bulloch County
•Bell Plantation, Calhoun County
•Edwards Family Farm, Cherokee County
•W.T. Willis Homeplace, Colquitt County
•Moss Farms, Inc., Colquitt County
•W.P. Sloan, Sr. Farm, Colquitt County
•Fort Padgett, Cook County
•Blevins Farm, Dade County
•Gaines Place/Eavenson’s Farm, Elbert County
•Green-Pettit Family Farm, Hall County
•Pretty Pond Plantation, Inc., Mitchell County
•Thompson Farms, Richmond County
•Mayo Cattle Company, Stewart County
•Jimmy F. Daniels Farm, Sumter County
•Wiley Farm, Walton County
Anyone interested in nominating a farm for recognition should visit www.georgiacentennialfarms.org to download an application or contact Allison Asbrock at 770-389-7868 or allison.asbrock@dnr.ga.gov. The postmark deadline for applications is May 1 of each year.
