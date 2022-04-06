When the pandemic settled into our world just over two years ago, we all experienced change like never before. Our students were learning from home; we were working at home, shelves were cleaned out at the grocery stores, and many cities were a ghost town.
Today, it seems that Covid restrictions have settled down. I rejoice that our church doors are open and we can fellowship with other believers. Most of us have been able to go back to work, and we are able to come together for a ball game, a movie, a meal in a restaurant, and even a concert. While that is wonderful for each of us, it is even better because all of those in the industry have been able to go back to work.
Although we are still experiencing change in our lives. I’m in shock at the current inflation rates. I never thought I would jump for joy because when gas is less than $4.00 per gallon, and I am astonished about the price of almost everything we all need to survive.
We all deal with change. It is and always will be a fact of life, but I know the One who never changes. Hebrews 13:8 tells us, “Jesus Christ the same yesterday, today, and forever.” Also, the infallible Word of God, our Bible with the instructions for everyday living, will never change.
So, when change comes our way, let us turn to the Bible which says, “For I the Lord do not change,” in Malachi 3:6. James 1:17 says that in our Father, “there is no variation or shadow due to change.”
Our job or even our career may change. We may be forced to move to another city or another state. That happened to many people in Scripture. God called Paul, Saul, and Timothy to go to one city and the other. The gospel was spread in so many places in a day and time when there were no social media or telephones. These men of God walked the dusty roads to share the good news.
God may not call us to move, but He may cause us to step out on faith, without knowing the whole plan. I can’t begin to imagine Noah’s thoughts when God “commanded” him to build the ark in Genesis 6. Noah and his family were rewarded for Noah’s obedience. Has God ever put something on your heart, and your first thought is Lord surely, I have misunderstood you? Trust in the Lord; God is with you, and He will be a constant in our lives when He gives us new assignments.
When we open our pantry, we may find ourselves eating beans rather than steak. We may have one side with our dinner rather than two. In 1st Kings 17, we read of a widow woman who thought she would serve her son their very last meal, when Elijah came on the scene. God had told the woman to feed this man and she used what seemed to be the last bits of flour and drops of oil. She was rewarded for her obedience. Verse 16 says, “The bin of flour was not used up, nor did the jar of oil run dry.” Trust the Lord. He will provide nourishment for us and our families.
Where do you find yourself today? Are you facing a lay-off or have you just started a new job? It may seem like an ordinary job, but God has strategically placed you on a mission field. While other people don’t know how they are going to make it. Surrender to the Lord and think about what Jesus did with a boy’s lunch! He fed the multitude. So, whatever comes your way, I pray we can all embrace the change and know God will see us through no matter what comes our way.
