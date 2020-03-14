The Banks County Sheriff's Office is taking Governor Kemp's advice and will be contributing to controlling the spread of COVID 19.
Some of the measures taken around at the facility that may affect the public will include;
•Inmate visitation at the jail will be stopped through Friday, March 27.
(Inmates will still be allowed to call, write and receive mail)
•Citizen fingerprinting services will stop through Sunday, March 29.
“We will continue to assess the situation and apologize for any inconvenience in advance,” Sheriff Carlton Speed states.
