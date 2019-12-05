The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 46 people last week, including the following:
•Sharee Rosalee Lunsford, 30, 355 Barnett Shoals Road, Athens, probation violation.
•Charles Tyrus McGill, 36, 3685 Highway 59, Commerce, failure to appear, possession of a drug-related object and possession of methamphetamine.
•David Michael Waldrep, 41, 287 Borders Drive, Commerce, possession and use of a drug-related object.
•Robert Carrol Andrews, 62, 3020 Highway 105, Baldwin, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI) and failure to maintain lane.
•Darnell Jermaine Foster, 29, 705 Spring Valley Road, Athens, theft by deception.
•Allen Ray Lineberry Jr., 30, 2 Comer Street, Maysville, possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of a drug-related object.
•Sarah Elwanda Bray, 48, Commerce Inn, Commerce, disorderly conduct.
•Bernice Charles Capps III, 43, 2948 Broome Road, Gainesville, probation violation.
•Jimmy Ryan House, 28, 1063 Clacktown Road, Winder, theft by shoplifting.
•Stephen Clark Long, 60, 105 Chase Lane, Homer, probation violation.
•Christopher Lamont Smith, 36, 170 Cox Road, Jefferson, possession of methamphetamine.
•Brenda Vanessa Solorzano, 21, 935 Homer Road, Homer, passing a school bus and driving without a valid license.
•Mary Kay Kettell, 50, 2812 Dorsey Peak Road, Gainesville, identity theft fraud when using/possessing identity information concerning another person.
•Robert James King, 53, 341 King Road, Alto, DUI and failure to maintain lane.
•Christopher Brian Meyer, 31, 111 Kennedy Drive, Commerce, probation violation.
•Justin Marshall Bryant, 32, 1316 Lebanon Church Road, Jefferson, probation violation.
•Tammy Gale Crow, 50, 239 Amber Ridge Road, 50, Statham, failure to appear.
•Silase Lee McLendon, 25, 2490 Washington Highway, Elberton, failure to appear.
•Austin Lamar Mote, 25, 656 Fort Lamar Road, Commerce, failure to appear.
•James Clayton Carver, 40, 1002 McDOnald Court, Commerce, DUI and failure to maintain a lane.
•Joey Frederick Carver, 40, 129 Ridgeway Terrace, Maysville, DUI, tire violation, holding wireless telecommunication device and passenger safety belt device violation.
•Candice Dawn Stewart, 29, 304 Trotters Trace, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
•Miguel Fonseca Ortaga, 35, 2313 Galleria Drive, Fort Worth, Texas, driving too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane, driving without a valid license, DUI and open container violation.
•Susan Ellen Powell, 40, 50 East Cason Street, Rossville, Ind., theft by shoplifting.
•Brandi Ariel Springer, 27, 176 Bone Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Dustin Tre Munoz, 26, 760 Neomi Avenue, Dallas, Texas, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
•Breanna Kitchens, 22, 346 Riverbend Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Dustin Tre Munoz, 26, 760 Neomi Avenue, Dallas, Texas, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
•John Cale Hunnicut, 50, 503 Lakeview Heights Circle, Cornelia, littering.
•Michael David Martin, 32, 4956 Union Church Road, Flowery Branch, pedestrian under the influence of intoxicants and pedestrian in the roadway.
•Brandon Christopher Markus Spencer, 20, 346 Knotts Circle, Woodstock, possession of methamphetamine, possession of Schedule IV Controlled Substance, tail light lenses violation, driving while license suspended or revoked, safety belt violation, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and crossing guard line with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent.
•Marcos Antonio Ayala Trujillo, 36, 2441 Ashwood Way, Gainesville, driving without a valid license and failure to maintain lane.
•Devend Desmond Davis, 33, 205 Lightner Lane, Raleigh, N.C., speeding and driving while license suspended.
•Jennifer Nicole Dillard, 35, 907 Duncan Road, Commerce, probation violation.
•Roberto Rios, 23, 306 Old Moze Trail, Chapel Hill, N.C., driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Brandy Lou Camp, 41, 155 Lynn Haven Avenue, Athens, probation violation.
•Devin Nathaniel Joy, 18, 3828 Highway 53 East, Dawsonville, reckless driving and speeding.
•Kristin Lee Carlan, 37, 254 Chatham Road, Homer, theft by shoplifting.
•Henry Nelson Hewell Jr., 49, 7916 Mud Creek Road, Alto, possession of cocaine.
•Jason Ray Hill, 47, 104 Ila Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Robert Damon Castleberry Jr., 26, 5473 Mount Olive Road, Commerce, pedestrian in the road and pedestrian under the influence.
•Corrie Wendell Phelps, 49, 2360 West Broad Street, Athens, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Kelly Anne Wardwell, 52, 102 Freedom Lane, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Frances Jean Graham, 42, 1616 Chase Road, Cornelia, probation violation.
•Danny David Maxwell, 56, 163 Buckeye Trail, Commerce, simple battery.
•Jesse Nicholas Mott, 31, 200 Parks Mill Road, Auburn, theft by shoplifting and pedestrian in the roadway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.