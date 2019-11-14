The Banks County Sheriff's Office recently made 14 rrests, including the following:
•Kaiden Paul Benoit, 19, 105 West Park Drive, Athens, distracted driving.
•Brian Keith Martin, 34, 287 Granellen Drive, Athens, failure to appear.
•Chance Jordan McDonald, 29, 466 Pointe Willow Drive, Cleveland, failure to maintain lane, DUI, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a drug-related object.
•Dwaine Alexander Newman, 33, 1012 Maner Ter SE, Atlanta, DUI.
•Amy Elizabeth Turpin, 41, 145 Wilson Street, Maysville, theft by taking.
•Peter Castro Jr., 34, 1100 Sandy Oaks Road, Elgin, S.C., driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Mavis Marie Brown, 32, 317 Hickory Way, Maysville, theft by shoplifting.
•Victoria Lynn Williams, 44, 252 Springdale Drive, Hartwell, failure to appear and theft by shoplifting.
•Angel Lynn SMith, 41, 30 Commerce Street, Maysville, DUI.
•Talecia Marie Wiley, 24, 450 Minish Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Kaiden Paul Benoit, 19, 105 West Park Drive, Athens, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Amanda Helen Browning, 30, 3049 Timberland Court, Auburn, failure to appear.
•Jimmy Dale Bennett, 65, 3639 Woods Bridge Road, Commerce, theft by receiving stolen property, driving while license suspended or revoked, making false statements and operating an unregistered vehicle.
•Lisa Dine Allen, 39, 2898 Vernon Court, Buford, failure to appear.
