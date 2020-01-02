The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 16 people last week, including the following:
•Paul Leroy Liles, 30, 2080 Tebo Jones Road, Broken Arrow, Okla., driving violation, expired tag, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), driving while license suspended and failure to maintain lane.
•Dorothy Elaine Nunns, 56, 177 Leachman Road, Commerce, probation violation.
•Kelsey Arlene Shulas, 25, 136 Henry Street, Braselton, failure to appear and theft by shoplifting.
•William Firstbrook Rogers, 54, 760 Charlie Bolton Road, Winterville, probation violation.
•Coby Macade Stancil, 21, 21 Jenkins Ferry Road, Martin, probation violation.
•Michael Scott Black, 47, 3025 Cedar Ridge Road, Commerce, giving a false name, address or birthday to a law enforcement officer.
•Susan Marie Fisher, 49, 1530 Highway 164, Commerce, disorderly conduct.
•Richard G. Kennedy, 63, 9113 Vineyard Lane, Fort Worth, Texas, DUI.
•Christopher Shane Posten, 50, 183 Barefoot Road, Lula, probation violation.
•Casey Michael Tyler, 35, 780 Bellamy Road, Homer, failure to appear.
•Austin Paul Abbs, 25, 1922 Duncan Road, Commerce, cruelty to children, battery and criminal trespass.
•David Nicholas Long, 28, 888 Arch Tanner Road, Bethlehem, probation violation.
•Rodney Dayton, 56, 388 Old Orchard Road, Baldwin, failure to appear.
•Mendy Beck Smith, 40, 79 Danny Allen Street, Pendergrass, theft by shoplifting.
•Cynthia Michelle Seagraves, 46, 2688 Waterworks Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting, possession of methamphetamine, drugs not in original container and possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•Donna Louise Whitfield, 49, 30 Racetrack Road, Toccoa, probation violation.
