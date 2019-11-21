The Banks County Sheriff's Office made 20 arrests last week, including the following:
•Kaiden Paul Benoit, 19, 105 West Park Drive, Athens, driving while license suspended or revoked and distracted driving.
•Brian Keith Martin, 34, 287 Granellen Drive, Athens, failure to appear.
•Chance Jordan McDonald, 29, 466 Pointe Willow Drive, Cleveland, failure to maintain lane, driving under the influence of drugs (DUI), possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Dwane Alexander Newman, 33, 1012 Maner Terrace Southeast, Atlanta, DUI.
•Amy Elizabeth Turpin, 41, 145 Wilson Street, Maysville, theft by taking.
•Casey Glenn Couch, 36, 1331 Winn's Lake Road, Comer, probation violation.
•Debby Ann Bostick, 40, 575 Old Taint Mill Road, Jasper, probation violation.
•Zackery Kyle Fisher, 26, 2210 Malcolm Bridge Road, Bogart, possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Chloe Marie Gorinas, 21, 1340 Turtle Dove Lane, Lawrenceville, giving a false name to a law enforcement officer.
•Kenyonna Veneresha Pittman, 29, 306 Pine Avenue, Commerce, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and possession and use of a drug-related objects.
•Darien Etienne Rollins, 27, 34 Meadow Creek Drive, Jefferson, giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
•Austin James Martin, 29, 643 Cliff Kimsey Circle, Cornelia, simple battery.
•Kenneth James Simmons, 59, 220 Soapstone Road, Baldwin, simple battery.
•Mark Shelton Loving, 42, 915 Sandy Cross Road, Carlton, driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Kimberly Michelle Mapp, 35, 213 Providence Lane, Carnesville, theft by shoplifting.
•Julio Cesar Lopez-Andara, 20, 105 Jip Street, Carnesville, driving without a valid license and headlights requirement violation.
•Lorenzo Cromartie, 49, 401 16th Street, Unit 1377, Atlanta, speeding and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Deitess Evans, 18, 160 Chalton Drive, Athens, criminal trespass and simple battery.
•Kristina Elizabeth Ponce, 34, 475 Hembree Road, Maysville, theft by shoplifting.
•Christopher Shane Posten, 50, 183 Barefoot Road, Lula, probation violations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.