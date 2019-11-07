Twenty-two people were charged by the Banks County Sheriff’s Office last week, including the following:
•Richard Craig Patrick, 48, 190 Deer Run, Maysville, simple battery and false imprisonment.
•Howard Jessie David Simmons, 21, 671 Kesler Road, Carnesville, possession of methamphetamine, attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, failure to stop at a stop sign, passing on the shoulder of a road, passing in a no passing zone, driving on a suspended, cancelled or revoked registration, license plate violation, making a false statement related to insurance requirements, driving too fast for conditions, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane and failure to obey traffic control device.
•Timothy Olin Porterfield, 53, 444 Maple Wood Lane, Hull, possession of methamphetamine.
•Robin Lynn Clark, 41, Athens, attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, trafficking illegal drugs, possession of a drug-related objects, failure to maintain lane, passing in a no passing zone, failure to stop at a stop sign, windshield violation, driving on the wrong side of the road and driving through the median.
•Kelly O’Neal Cox, 27, 523 Cowart Tool Road, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Justin Scott Jones, 28, 95 Oil Mill Road, Martin, trafficking in illegal drugs, tampering with evidence, possession and use of illegal drugs and littering.
•Steve Lee Weaver, 33, 361 Eagles Bluff Way, Hoschton, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI) and making a false statement pertaining to insurance requirements.
•James Wesley White, 32, 1191 Old Bishop Road, Bishop, driving while license suspended or revoked and headlight violation.
•Richard Lee Doster, 56, 1661 Phillips Road, Lithonia, probation violation.
•Emily Michelle Frye, 32, 106 Cedar Drive, Alto, probation violation.
•Justin Scott Jones, 28, 402 Freedom Drive, Martin, trafficking illegal drugs, tampering with evidence and possession and use of drug-related objects.
•Kayla Shalaine Wilson, 30, 268 Ruby Lane, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Paul Jacob Grindle, 40, 96 Duncan Swindell Road, Commerce, battery.
•Jeffrey Braden Hawkins, 28, 1676 Hwy. 164, Commerce, driving while license suspended or revoked, windshield violation and expired tag.
•David Andrade, 30, 4332 Spainhill Circle, Gainesville, probation violation.
•Douglas Edward Blecha, 54, 3286 Watson Road, Festus, Mo., DUI and seatbelt violation.
•Gracie Breanna Curbow, 19, 122 Cedar Creek Circle, Central, S.C., burglary.
•Walter Allen Dodd, 53, 113 White Pine Lane, Alto, aggravated assault and cruelty to children.
•Richard Scott Karnes Jr., 21, 449 Evans Street, Apartment 14, Homer, possession of marijuana.
•Alan Ray Poulter, 20, 183 Chambers Street, Homer, reckless driving, aggressive driving, failure to maintain lane, improper U-turn, speeding and passing in a no passing zone.
•Tevin Devon Rucker, 27, 215 Bennett Street, Commerce, expired tag, distracted driving and probation violation.
•Amanda Helen Browning, 30, 3049 Timberland Court, Auburn, failure to appear.
