The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 18 people last week, including the following:
•Jeremy Leviene Felder, 32, 2385 Beech Drive, Orangeburg, S.C., probation violation.
•Laura Ann Latimer, 29, 63 Hightower Court, Jefferson, failure to appear.
•Whitney Rae Loges, 33, 132 Carver Place, Clarkesville, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.
•Dwayne Edwin Tinsley, 54, 1241 Banks Academy Road, Carnesville, possession of methamphetamine.
•Duane David Blanchard, 58, 91 Hillcrest Street, Commerce, probation violation and failure to appear.
•Maria Chaunte Watts, 39, 25847 South Carolina Highway 1221, Whitmire, S.C., driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Joseph Lamont Moreland, 19, 76 Pine Street, Jefferson, financial transaction card fraud.
•Rebecca Lou Wiessner, 41, 521 University Circle, Athens, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
•Anna Vigilante Badji, 45, 1078 Noble Binds Drive #4, Clarkston, driving while license suspended or revoked and windshield violation.
•Clinton William Ballenger, 50, 183 Riverbend Drive, Commerce, failure to appear.
•Rodney Wayne Crump, 53, 6297 Old 441 North, Baldwin, parole violation.
•Saudia Sequoya Pittman, 28, 4027 Echo Woods Drive, Clarkston, identity theft.
•Leanna Nicole Franklin, 28, 1358 Daniel Road, Demorest, probation violation.
•Brittany Lynn Thornhill, 25, 824 Memorial Drive, Eastanollee, theft by receiving stolen property.
•Brandon Joe Phillips, 29, 295 Maywood Court, Maysville, failure to appear.
•Brannon Kooper Rogers, 17, 379 Caudell Road, Homer, theft by shoplifting.
•Shawn Gowder Smith, 18, 2447 Highway 51 South, Lula, theft by shoplifting.
•Austin Blake Workman, 18, 359 Queen Road, Gillsville, theft by shoplifting.
