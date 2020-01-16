The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 23 people last week, including:
•Cadarrella Marqustia Maddox, 28, 100 Rolling Ridge Drive, Apt. 226, Athens, possession of marijuana, possession of a drug-related object and wireless telecommunication device violation.
•Corey Carli Newman, 45, 881 Nash Mill Road, Fountain Inn, S.C., theft by receiving stolen property.
•Quintavious Jerome Phillips, 29, 6192 Steel Water Drive, Riverdale, failure to appear.
•Heather Randazzo Simpson, 37, 140 Meadowview Road, Athens, permitting livestock to run at large.
•Robert Ray Tankersley, 34, 138 Loggins Trail, Commerce, probation violation.
•Shalisha Renee Turnipseed, 27, 4101 Hope Valley Lane, Greensboro, N.C., driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Adam Daniel Angel, 46, 235 Alexander Road, Commerce, aggravated assault.
•Harold Eugene Dillard, 34, 1600 Fulton Avenue, Charlotte, N.C., possession of marijuana, failure to maintain lane, possession of a drug-related object and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
•Dustin Trever Mobley, 27, 210 Hatchett Road, Roebuck, N.C., driving while license suspended or revoked, following too closely and expired tag.
•Abisai Reyes, 33, 476 Gibson Drive, Concord, N.C., speeding and driving without a valid license.
•Julian David Rojas Grajales, 34, Chesterfield, Va., speeding and driving without a valid license.
•Doreen Elizabeth Woehl, 43, 1209 6th Street, Palmetto, Fla., driving without insurance and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Veronica Alvarez, 41, Super 8 Motel, Cornelia, failure to appear and theft by shoplifting.
•Stephen La, 47, 818 Sagewood Drive, Hinesville, theft by taking.
•Deanne Lynn Lucas, 35, 45 Marina Circle, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
•Harold Demetrice Poole, 35, 45 Marina Circle, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting, giving false information to a law enforcement officer and no license.
•Linda Suzette Bales, 58, 3246 Seagraves Mill Road, Hull, probation violation.
•Ashley Ann Jeanette Robinson, 32, 175 Baxter Drive, Athens, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, theft by shoplifting, possession of a drug-related object and possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance.
•Loveina Angeline Robinson, 56, 175 Baxter Drive, Athens, possession of a drug-related object, theft by shoplifting and possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance.
•Kenneth Thomas Tucker, 49, 1091 Dunn Station Road, Prosperity, Penn., improper lane change, hit and run and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Kama Michelle Pruett, 40, 155 Loggins Road, Commerce, possession of a drug-related object.
•Austin Kennedy Crowell, 22, 767 Brewer Road, Lula, simple battery and criminal trespass.
•Robert Chase McCoy, 24, 99 Highview Lane, Woodberry, theft by shoplifting.
