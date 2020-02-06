The Banks County Sheriff’s Office arrested 18 people last week, including the following:
•Ervin Arnoldo Baten-Chrisotomo, 24, 1679 South Highway 121, Apartment 104, Lewisville, Texas, speeding and driving without a valid license.
•Samuel Lara-Rea, 38, 1118 Willingham Avenue, Baldwin, driving without a valid license and no brake lights.
•Dustin Lee Cromer, 41, 30244 Highway 441 South, Commerce, abandonment of a dependent child.
•Acevedo Wadnelje Jr., 42, 52 Mayberry Lane, Jefferson, battery, false imprisonment, disorderly conduct and criminal trespass.
•Kristen Michelle Gay, 43, 105 Shady Lane Court, Maysville, driving while license suspended or revoked, speeding and expired tag.
•Kayla Brooke Powell, 23, 321 Carver Road, Kingsport, Tenn., driving without a valid license and speeding.
•Monica Marie Stroup, 30, 250 Water Plant Road, Commerce, probation violation.
•Nicholas Calvin Johnson, 34, 3825 Brenda Drive, Macon, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, drugs not in original container, driving without license on person and headlight violation.
•Austin Dwayne Moore, 27, 66 Lindsey Moore Lane, Tiger, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, slick tires, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving, driving too fast for conditions and seatbelt violation.
•Kenrick Hassan Morgan, 45, 21306 Franklin Avenue, South Chesterfield, Va., theft by shoplifting.
•Jesse Lee Brown, 28, 1360 Jot-Em-Down Road, Danielsville, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
•Justin Dwight Millwood, 32, 187 Payne Road, Homer, probation violation.
•Rhonda Jill O’Kelly, 44, 268 Rothell Road, Toccoa, probation violation and giving a false information to a law enforcement officer.
•Sherri Lynn Klinepeter, 55, 137 Old Williamsburg Road, Milledgeville, driving under the influence of drugs (DUI)
•Janna Desiree Shoshanna Poole, 25, 4981 Emory Griffin Road, Gillsville, probation violation.
•Juan Lara-Ramirez, 22, 406 Oakland Meadows Drive, Cornelia, DUI and failure to maintain lane.
•Jose Manuel Martinez, 18, 270 Wade Street, Alto, DUI, underage consumption, no license on person and failure to maintain lane.
•Bradley Jay Sorbers, 60, 1611 Lebanon Church Road, Jefferson, failure to appear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.