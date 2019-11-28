The Banks County Sheriff's Office recently charged 15 people. Those charged were:
•Lorenzo Cromartie, 49, 401 16th Street, Unit 1377, Atlanta, speeding and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Deitess Evans, 18, 160 Chalton Drive, Athens, criminal trespass and simple battery.
•Kristina Elizabeth Ponce, 34, 475 Hembree Road, Maysville, theft by shoplifting.
•Christopher Shane Posten, 50, 183 Barefoot Road, Lula, probation violation.
•Thomas Jordan Key, 27, 190 Hobbs Street, Royston, probation violation.
•Angie Huttcheson Ledbetter, 53, 557 Dogwood Trail, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Rhonda Bethina Burdette, 42, 415 Ridgewood Drive, Pendergrass, theft by shoplifting.
•Fernando Mendez Garcia, 24, 1821 South Forest Street, Santa Ana, Calif., trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, theft by receiving stolen property, driving without a valid license, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and possession of marijuana.
•James Dennis Rucker Jr., 32, 113 Sweetgum Lane, Commerce, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI) and passenger safety belt violation.
•Christopher Lamar Webb, 36, 201 Westbrooke Road, Commerce, probation violation.
•Ray Bernard Collins Jr., 52, 190 Northside Drive, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•Barry Myreon Pittard, 26, 1250 Spring Valley Road, Lot 8, Winterville, probation violation.
•Sharee Rosalee Lunsford, 30, 355 Barnett Shoals Road, Athens, probation violation.
•Charles Tyrus McGill, 36, 3685 Highway 59, Commerce, failure to appear, possession of drug-related objects and possession of methamphetamine.
•David Michael Waldrep, 41, 287 Borders Drive, Commerce, possession of drug-related objects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.