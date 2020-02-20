The Banks County Sheriff's Office made 21 recent arrests, including the following:
•John Raven Cox, 57, 1379 Damascus Road, Homer, probation violation.
•Tracy Renee Dyer, 49, 1225 Fort Lamar Road, Commerce, theft by shoplifting.
•William Richard Shubert, 46, 330 Andrews Road, Baldwin, driving under the inlfuence of intoxicants (DUI) and failure to stop at a stop sign.
•John Randall Anderson, 43, 123 Indian Village, Mashville, Texas, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•April Chelsea Crosby, 30, 330 Kelly Mill Road, Cumming, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
•Thomas Wade Cundiff, 64, 159 Manor Drive, Commerce, child molestation and five counts of use of a minor to engage in assisting a person in sexually explicit conduct for a visual medium.
•Charles Haze Ferguson, 23, 395 Ferguson Road, Baldwin, probation violation.
•Nicholas Tyler Malone, 24, 5921 Pisgah Road, Mableton, drugs not in original container, failure to signal, possession of marijuana and failure to appear.
•Brett Zachary Morris, 29, 207 Zeeplinstrause Road, Helen, battery, cruelty to children and aggravated stalking.
•Rickey Henry Vaughn, 64, 216 Garrison Street, Homer, financial transaction card fraud.
•Tristan Dakota Dodd, 20, 154 Mulberry Street, Homer, possession of methamphetamine.
•Eric Thomas Simmons, 38, 3445 Rogers Mill Road, Danielsville, probation violation.
•Justin Dupree Beasley, 29, 369 Mitchell Road, Maysville, DUI, no insurance, driving too fast for conditions and failure to maintain lane.
•Amy Lynn Kalb, 33, 950 Jefferson River Road, Jefferson, probation violation.
•Laura Ann Latimer, 29, 63 Hightower Court, Jefferson, probation violation.
•Nichole La'net Brown, 19, 227 East Marable Street, Monroe, theft by shoplifting, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance and possession of a drug-related object.
•Jennifer Nicole Guinn, 30, 373 Old Ginn Road, Commerce, possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance, possession of a drug-related object and theft by shoplifting.
•Damien James Gunderson, 21, 496 Borders Road, Commerce, DUI and failure to stop.
•Stone Kristian Joseph Morris, 23, 1865 Pucketts Drive, Lilburn, theft by shoplifting.
•Brandon Chase Schuster, 25, 1704 Fernleaf Circle Northwest, Atlanta, driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Aubrey Randolph Beales, 57, 165 Hill Street, Homer, possession of methamphetamine.
