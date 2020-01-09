The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 24 people last week, including the following:
•Kathy Lee Grissom, 37, 131 Rucker Road, Commerce, probation violation.
•Patrick Lamar McPhail, 28, 360 Pharr Court South, Apartment 424, Atlanta, speeding and driving while license suspended or revoked.
•Juan Geraldo Coj Ruiz, 20, 177 35th Street, Galveston, Texas, speeding and driving without a valid license.
•Jason Clint Combs, 30, 341 Boling Road, Homer, battery.
•Christopher Eric Daniel, 38, 264 Clay Drive, Jefferson, theft by shoplifting.
•Joan Roberto Martinez Tapia, 29, 809 Shargow Street, Durham, N.C., driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI), driving without a valid license and speeding.
•Jimmy Lamar Rossi, 22, 786 Booger Hill Road, Danilesville, failure to appear.
•Chadwick Mark Allen, 31, 2190 Pete Dickens Road, Bogart, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.
•Julie Ann West, 41, 3041 Columbia Way, Atlanta, probation violation.
•Susan Marie Fisher, 49, 1530 Highway 164, Commerce, arson.
•Nigel Lorenzo Green, 18, 154 South Alexander Street, Toccoa, theft by shoplifting.
•David Charles Henry, 50, 506 Point Rod, Westminister, S.C., making a false statement to a law enforcement officer, driving while license suspended or revoked, open container violation and no tag.
•Victor Derrick Johnson, 17, 86 Falls Park Drive, Toccoa, theft by shoplifting.
•William Gordon Jones Jr., 42, 318 Capell Drive, Pelzer, S.C., driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding.
•Steven Patrick Burroughs, 36, 596 Poole Road, Homer, failure to register as a sex offender, failure to update registered information and probation violation.
•Corey Blake Goodson, 30, 1059 Ponderosa Road, Demorest, simple battery and open container violation.
•Sebastian Domingo Pascual, 33, 510 Highlawn Avenue, Greenville, S.C., driving without a valid license and speeding.
•William Shane Richey, 26, 113 Barnes Road, Commerce, obstructing or hindering a person making an emergency call.
•Amber Elaine Wade, 28, 1807 Highway 1105, Demorest, simple battery.
•Justin Rick Garmon, 36, 168 Woodland Street, Homer, failure to appear.
•Chad Scott Kellenberger, 44, 9720 Royal Colony Drive, Waxhaw, N.C., failure to signal when turning or changing lanes, headlight violation and DUI.
•Nizaiah Bryce Anderson, 19, 2362 Samples Scales Road, Homer, DUI and failure to maintain lane.
•Corey Carli Newman, 45, 881 Nash Mill Road, Fountain Inn, S.C., theft by receiving stolen property.
•Robert Ray Tankersley, 34, 138 Loggins Trail, Commerce, probation violation.
