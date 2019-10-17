The Banks County Sheriff's Office charged 24 people last week, including the following:
•Chae O'Brian Bailey, 26, 670 Oakland Road, Lawrenceville, probation violation.
•Alammy Gomez, 31, 1173 Sylvan Road, Fulton, driving without a valid license, driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUI) and improper lane change.
•Miguel Angel Jiminez Roman, 30, 38 Pine Hollow, Athens, driving without a valid license and speeding.
•Marcos Emmanuel Santiago Moreno, 25, 2303 Walt Arney Road, Lenoir, N.C., speeding and driving without a valid license.
•Cody Ottis Skiles, 24, 430 Garrett Branch Road, Ellijay, possession of marijuana and failure to appear.
•Brandon Tramone Britt, 35, 414 Mallon Street, Dothan, Ala., driving without a valid license and speeding.
•Raymon Ewell Brown, 23, 3 Avalon Court, Seale, Ala., possession of methamphetamine.
•Christopher R. Goode, 38, 1016, Hardeman Road, Carnesville, possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of a drug-related object.
•Shawn Luke Lackey, 26, 2211 Crossing Place, Commerce, probation violation.
•Kellie Elaine Lord, 40, 298 Rosevelt Boulevard, Commerce, possession of methamphetamine.
•Timmy Monroe Popham, 41, DUI, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a drug-related object and failure to maintain lane.
•Kayten Ann Small, 18, 371 Beacon Drive, Maysville, theft by shoplifting.
•Courtney Dawson Chesser, 28, 1310 Fort Lamar Road, Commerce, DUI, failure to maintain lane, open container violation and leaving the scene of an accident.
•Paul Tracy Decker, 39, 90 Joshua Way, Hoschton, theft by shoplifting.
•Donald Everett Smith, 54, 2412 Double Oaks Road, Charlotte, N.C., reckless driving and speeding.
•Jordan Brittany Hutchins, 29, 1165 Highway 24, Summit, Miss., theft by shoplifting and criminal trespass.
•Armando Ordaz-Hernandez, 31, 2566 Shallowford Road, Atlanta, driving without a valid license and move over law violation.
•John Allen Walker, 29, 12 Brent Circle, Cartersville, probation violation.
•Jeremy William Barnes, 31, 5305 Green Cove Road, Gainesville, theft by shoplifting.
•James Darrell Chapman, 54, 5036 Cornelia Highway, Lula, probation violation.
•Melinda Brooke Williams McAlister, 38, 4537 Pineridge Circle, Dunwoody, possession of methamphetamine.
•Angela Faye Gibby, 47, 740 J. Warren Road, Cornelia, DUI and failure to maintain lane.
•Marvin Vernie Guynn, 36, 294 Hidden Valley Road, Alto, probation violation.
•William Tiner Thomas, 21, 365 Double Bridges Road, Jefferson, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a drug-related object, possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, possession of an open container, failure to maintain a lane and headlight violation.
